CRMnext Enhances Power Analytics to Facilitate Unlocking the Value of an Organization's Data for Boosting Revenues

Vile Parle E, Mumbai -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Business data is an organization’s most valuable asset, Power Analytics unlocks this value by converting large volumes of data into intelligence to deliver focused results like better cross selling, demand forecasting, customer experience optimization, etc. Power Analytics combines the potency of statistics with strategy to increase the precision with which users can pinpoint inhibitors and facilitators for existing or future marketing, sales and services strategies. To elaborate with an example, cross-selling requires a comprehensive four part strategy, starting from scientific customer segmentation, understanding segment behaviour, running predictive modelling to forecast cross-sell products and finally displaying these results for action at the point of contact with customers. This comprehensive strategy requires advanced CRM capabilities, extending its effectiveness using sophisticated data mining techniques and processes. Power Analytics bundles such options with CRM to deliver more than the standard data-in/ data-out philosophy.



“Converting data into intelligence is a science. Often vendors and evaluators are confused between intelligence and reporting. Power Analytics enables companies to discover insights from historical data using advanced statistical techniques and deploys them at a points of action like call centers or branches to boost revenues,” Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext.



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist CRM software product company with focus on high impact installations. The CRMnext team has a proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Banking, Insurance, Media, and Telecom. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



For more details visit to http://www.crmnext.com/ or email pr@crmnext.com