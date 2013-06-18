Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- CRMnext introduced advanced ‘attachment viewer’ to ensure data entry for large volumes of important customer details is efficient and accurate. A full size preview along with a navigation panel to zoom in/ out of specific fields’ values of the document attached to a record can be displayed. This tool makes it easy and quick for data entry operators to upload the details from hundreds of scanned mandatory customer documents on a daily basis by clearly reading the magnified inputs for each field.



Regulatory norms and internal strategies often specify customer details and documents which are mandatory to process a record. To capture these details accurately and increase productivity CRMnext has introduced the ‘Attachment Viewer’ which attaches scanned copies of the documents to their records and reduces the time consumed in previewing this in a separate system and add these details in a CRM solution. Data entry operators can now work with a single system while updating customer information which makes it easy to enter bulk records.



"Data entry is a painstakingly long and tiresome process when dealing with hundreds of customer records. To reduce the effort and increase the accuracy of capturing critical details from these attachments which are scanned and added to their related records, CRMnext has introduced the ‘Attachment Viewer.’ Customer files in PDF format can be scanned, attached to a record and used to populate customer details thereby ensuring data is clean and easily accessible.” Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext.



About CRMnext

