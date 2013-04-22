CRMnext Introduces Inline Editing Which Will Help to Save a Considerable Amount of User's Time to Update Records

Vile Parle E, Mumbai -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- CRMnext introduces advanced Inline editing to allow users to edit field values directly from the page they are viewing the records without going to a separate layout or making the entire page editable. This feature can be controlled depending on the role and permissions of the users. It makes the interaction more direct and intuitive as the user can edit the text in the same place where it is shown and saves considerable time for the users.



Inline Editing greatly increases efficiency without causing a loss of focus on information when the primary action is viewing of records and not editing. By lowering the number of clicks and navigation between interfaces, users can quickly update a particular field by just clicking on it and start typing.



“Users can now update field values through Inline Editing feature without wasting time to access the edit layout of a record when the primary action is to view the records. This is especially useful for text and contact information fields which need to be updated quickly while interacting with the customer. This makes the system very user friendly and convenient in turn helping to improve the data quality and keep it up-to-date too.” said, Dr. Manoj, Product Architect, CRMnext.



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist CRM software product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Banking, financial, Insurance, Media, and Telecom. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations. For more details visit http://www.crmnext.com