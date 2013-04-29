CRMnext Introduces 'Schemes' to Manage Loan Products Throughout Their Lifecycle

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- CRMnext introduces Schemes to enable organizations to manage their financial product offerings. Maintaining numerous financial products masters with their individual sets of related tenor, interest, EMIs, validity, etc. is simplified by with the enhance “Schemes” feature.



Users can quickly view all pertinent details for a particular financial product. A business rule engine powers the calculation of interest rates depending on various criteria entered for a particular inquiry including tenor, amount etc. This allows clarity for the varying attributes related to different financial products at any customer touch-point.



Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext said, “CRMnext’s Schemes allow users to analyze customer’s requirements in real-time to pinpoint the best fit option for their loan request. All details related to Schemes need to be carefully calculated and updated based on multiple criteria and information provided by the customer. Accountability for creating and offering ‘Schemes’ is essential for ensuring employees are working as per the organization’s strategy. CRMnext ensures standardization and high accuracy in offering financial products including validation and approval processes.”



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist CRM software product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. It practices thought leadership in various verticals including banking CRM, insurance CRM, financial CRM, pharma CRM, media CRM etc. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Banking, Insurance, Media, and Telecom. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations. For more details visit http://www.crmnext.com