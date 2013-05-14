Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- CRMnext introduces Twitter Response to enable social media management teams to send messages, images and links in response to Tweets captured as Cases or Leads in CRMnext. Twitter Conversations collates a multitude of posts based on user defined keywords from the popular social media network, Twitter. Logged-in users can convert these postings to Cases, Leads or Contacts and send their related responses as tweets from CRMnext. This significantly helps in improving customer experience on social media.



Customers can view responses to their Twitter posts from their accounts and send replies too. In addition, users can view the entire history of back-and-forth conversations for a specific post using the stored conversation thread for that record. To facilitate users to efficiently handle large volumes of social conversations from Twitter, CRMnext has introduced ‘Conversation Thread’ under Twitter Conversations which can be configured in a few easy steps. An administrator can simply drag-and-drop this option to required roles’ layout to facilitate quick access to create new and view existing communications between current/ potential customers and the users’ organization.



Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext said, “CRMnext negates navigating between multiple systems by providing a single window to users for reviewing customers’ targeted or random social posts from Twitter along with their social, personal and work details. Twitter Response greatly improves customers’ perceptions by quick providing responses to their queries lowering the turnaround time. Alternately, conversations captured and converted to CRMnext records as Cases or Leads depending on the content of their Tweet can be automatically or manually assigned to specialists and handled through the relevant workflow.”



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist Customer Relationship Management product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Banking, financial Insurance, Media, and Telecom. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations. For more details visit http://www.crmnext.com