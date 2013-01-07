CRMnext Launches Advanced Email Syndication Tool to Further Automate Service Requests and Lead Management Processes

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Incoming emails to specific email ids can be captured in CRMnext as Cases or Leads and a personalized auto-response can be sent using dynamic templates.



Email Syndication can be used to synchronize Gmail, MS Exchange, Outlook and Lotus Notes with CRMnext which ensures that emails are instantly assigned to specialized teams along with pre-configured escalations. Rules can be configured for specific email ids and domains to ensure the most appropriate team or individual is responding and following up to internal and external emails. Email Syndication also ensures that users are working within their assigned SLAs through customized rules and alerts after records are assigned to them. Emails can also be automatically get attached to existing cases or leads on basis of certain keywords like case id, lead id or subject etc.



On the occasion Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext said, “The new advanced Email Syndication will help significantly to improve efficiency and effectiveness of the customer service and sales teams. But, this is just the tip of the iceberg; an administrator can configure many rules to treat emails on the basis of subject, sender's ID, email-domain, hierarchy and more. CRMnext can now automatically assign an email from a customer's managerial level staff and top management to different users and ensure timely action."



About CRMnext:

CRMnext is a specialist CRM software product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. The CRMnext team has a proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Banking, Insurance, Media, and Telecom. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



For more details visit http://www.crmnext.com, email pr@crmnext.com