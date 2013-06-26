CRMnext Launches Advanced Search Functionality to Enable Smart Search Across Records

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- CRMnext’s Advanced Search enables fast searching for a record on the basis of user’s inputs for single or multiple parameters. All records with matching details are listed for the user to view and select the pertinent record.



With the Advanced Search option, the parameters used to display matching records for a particular search can be added or removed based on users’ roles along with renaming external labels and adding filter criteria. A ‘History’ link is also displayed to use previous criteria for searching. For customer facing and other critical roles, it is often imperative to quickly and accurately identify a record to make necessary changes while interacting with the customer.



To provision for customizable search pages, CRMnext has introduced Advanced Search 2.0, which gives an administrator full control to add or remove fields from the advanced search layouts users view across roles. For objects whose records could have multiple matching search results, the administrator could show users numerous unique fields and search result columns to help shortlist matches or keep the page simple for a basic search.” said, Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext.



