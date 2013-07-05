CRMnext Launches Advanced 'Training' and 'Feedback' Functionalities to Improve Self Learning Capabilities of the Sales and Service Teams

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- CRMnext helps to manage internal training programs efficiently for multiple roles, teams and geographies with the new advanced Training and feedback functionalities. One can create and track training records for different teams, invite them and get feedback to facilitate continual development of the workforce. Training records can be of various types like Classroom, eLearning, Recorded, etc. The Training home page can be customized using system or ad hoc templates to display graphs, reports, RSS Feeds, mash ups, listing sections, etc. for effective management of training programs.



Related participants, modules, activities and attachments can be added to keep all permitted users updated about available training programs. training programs can be sub-divided into ‘Modules’ for the ease of participants and to add more detailed information related to different sections of an elaborate training program. Content for a module can include various formats for example: uploaded videos or embedded videos from public portals like youtube, vimeo etc., presentations or embedded presentations from external portals, uploaded content in html, pdf format etc.



“CRMnext's Training Management solution for small and large organizations assists trainers or self-learning programs to efficiently invite participants, create modules and collate feedback for analysis. Users have complete flexibility to create simple or complex training programs with a variety of options for creating ad hoc modules with a specific shortlist of participants. Feedback can be sent securely through CRMnext by attendees of training programs. Trainers can review or upgrade their programs by carefully studying the perceptions, suggestions and comments of participants. Custom fields can be added to layouts for ensuring all information required by an organization for training feedback can be captured and centrally accessible.”, said Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext.



