CRMnext Launches an Advanced 'Reorder Point' Functionality to Ensure Sufficient Stock to Match Customer Demand

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- CRMnext launches advanced ‘Reorder Point’ for enhancing Inventory Management by ensuring that distribution network is adequately stocked to meet demand. A ‘Reorder Threshold’ and ‘Reorder Unit’ can be maintained depending on various criteria for different products to ensure sales and customer services teams can make accurate commitments to customers. When a Reorder Point’s Threshold is breached, a new procurement will be created for stocking up products as per quantity specified.



Threshold quantity and reorder units across products can be specified through a single window. The Reorder Point home page displays a listing section for quickly viewing records using filter criteria or column-wise sorting.



On the occasion, Dr. Manoj Kumar, product architect, CRMnext said, “Reorder Points are used for creating fresh Procurements automatically for replenishing available stocks to match forecasted customer demand. Now, sales and support teams can feel confident the products they offer customers are readily available. Products whose stocks run below the specified threshold are replenished automatically through auto-generated procurements thereby ensuring their consistent availability regardless of changing demand.”



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a secialist Customer Relationship Management product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in thesir key practice vertical of Banking, Insurance, Media, and Telecom. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations. For more details visit http://www.crmnext.com