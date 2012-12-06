CRMnext Launches Multi-Calendaring 2.0 to Take Team Collaboration to the Next Level

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- CRMnext upgrades Multi-Calendaring to facilitate creating and sharing calendars in real-time with user-created groups across teams, territories and time zones. Users can maintain and view multiple calendars each for a group/team they interact with.Multi-Calendaring 2.0 enables a holistic view of private and group events, it ensures clear visibility of how a particular calendar day is split amongst multiple groups and personal activities.



With Multi-calendar 2.0 activities planned for a particular group can be highlighted using different colours. Details pertaining to a group event can be securely shared in real-time to ensure transparency and better collaborations. Users with read/ write permissions can also update information for the events. All tasks, appointments and activities planned with a lead, opportunity, contact or an account can be integrated automatically with the calendar. In addition, multiple reminders can be scheduled for an event which can be sent to a preferred mail box, sms or displayed as a pop-up within CRMnext.



“The new multi- calendaring tool, is a cool feature which gives a very organized view of all the activities grouped by various teams one has to interact with. Users can spend more time on their core activities without worrying about coordinating meetings and tracking related updates from numerous participants. Users can be a part of multiple group calendars, each containing a unique set of people.” Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext.



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist CRM software product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Banking, Insurance, Media, and Telecom. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations. For more details visit http://www.crmnext.com