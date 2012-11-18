CRMnext Moves Integration from "Code Writing" to "Patterns" with Its New Autonoma Integration Engine

Vile Parle E, Mumbai -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2012 -- CRMnext introduced pattern-based AutonomaTM integration engine in its new release. This is the most advanced integration technology which moves integration from "Code Writing" environment to a UI based parameterised environment reducing the effort by almost 70% while boosting reliability in complex environment. Today it is already used by CRMnext customers including large organizations like HDFC Bank, Reliance Capital, TATA AIA and many more.



Essentially Autonoma integration provides pre-built patterns or action types eg: update, import, checksum, unzip etc.; that can be readily coupled together to address integration needs. This also enables creation and movement of multiple files through a single Task and ability to track corrupted/successful records after the integration job completion. The new engine provides real time status alerts on each task's success or failure. Autonoma integration engine, thus, makes it easy to configure, change and manage integration points providing 100% reliability in complex enterprise environment where CRM needs to be integrated with multiple core and source systems, many of which are legacy systems.



"Traditionally, integrations have been the biggest pain points in any enterprise CRM implementation. In real world the production integrations are often hard coded. They are either more brittle integration points with tons of code or curtailed CRM vision due to lack of capability to integrate. With Autonoma integration engine, once a job is assembled, the Autonoma environment takes over. Since pattern based integration means all tasks are parameterised with almost zero coding, any changes needed in future are very easy to carry out and can even be completely managed by business teams." Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext.



