CRMnext Releases Advanced Sonic Report Distribution System

Vile Parle E, Mumbai -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- CRMnext released the most advanced Sonic Distribution System to deliver key reports directly to users in their e-mail inbox or phone without sacrificing scalability and exponentially improving system efficiency. This is achieved by running separate jobs for fetching records and sending emails as reports and maintenance of a log history. Thus, unlike typical report scheduling products the sonic blast can convert a single report to thousand personalized reports and deliver role based data to the users during distribution run-time.



The advance sonic distribution offers unique report scheduling capabilities, designed specifically keeping in mind the enterprise scalability requirements. A single report can be created and sent out to thousands of users, who will see only relevant data depending on their roles and permissions. For instance, to send a MTD sales target v/s achievement report to 1000 people in the sales team, typically you need to fetch data 1000 times from the database to send out personalized data to 1000 users. Now, using the sonic distribution system instead of fetching the data 1000 times, it fetches data only once when the report is run and during distribution it runs another job of filtering the data as per user’s scope and delivers it to the user. This exponentially improves system efficiency, infrastructure efficiency and maintenance overheads for running reports.



"By creating intelligent rules which when interpreted on run-time, sonic blast enables to create a list of eligible users that can run into thousands. It next creates reports in the target user's context and submits it to the communication services for emailing. The comunication services ensure that emails are sent out reliably using a store-and-forward mechanism to communicate with the corporate email servers. This provides much higher reliability and also a detailed auditing capability to understand the blast circumference." Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext.



