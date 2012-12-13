CRMnext Releases New Partner Portal with Advance Collaboration and Analytics

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- The new version of partner portal enables easy customization of layouts and visibility of information depending on the role and type of partnership. In addition, actionable reports and dashboards can now be made available to partner users to improve their performance.



With the new partner portal each partner’s interface can be customized with a unique footer and header, logo, fonts, offers and messages to ensure a better user experience. To ensure customer information is secure, advance security features for data leak protection are provided. Organizations can monitor partner performance on real time basis and create incentive strategies to maximize the potential of a partner.



“Partner Portal 2.0 enables channel managers to efficiently collaborate with partners and increase adoption by ensuring information related to sales, service and inventory is easy to access and update. We believe the new portal will help the companies get a faster feel of what is happening on the ground with the end customer and how it can be improved. It will also help to create and execute partner management strategies effectively.” Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext.



About CRMnext:

CRMnext is a specialist CRM software product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Banking, Insurance, Media, and Telecom. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations. For more details visit www.crmnext.com