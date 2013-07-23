CRMnext Upgrades Pulse to Simplify and Securely Share Information Between Internal Teams

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- CRMnext upgrades Pulse, its internal social networking collaboration tool with new sharing features to ensure posts and files can be shared with users, followers or specific groups and polls can be published for garnering a clear picture of preferences and viewpoints. Now, transparency and information sharing with specific groups can go hand-in-hand to ensure collaborations are maximized to deliver results.



CRMnext users can now create posts with ease and share them using the ‘Followers’ or ‘Group’ options available on the comment box. The introduction of ‘Poll’ to the Pulse home page enables users to create instant posts with a variety of choices for pinpointing their preferences. Users can initiate internal surveys by sharing a set of choices related a query or question using the Poll link. The outcome from these surveys can be viewed through progress bars which clearly quantify and display each poll option’s popularity. The two sharing options now available, improve user experience by permitting them to choose an appropriate visibility setting for their posts.



On the occasion, Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext said, “With the growing popularity of social networking and smart phones, users look for a similar level of user experience and the familiar interface from tools at their workplace too. These new Pulse features incorporate secure sharing and simple selection of persons to whom posts should be visible through the home page.”



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist Customer Relationship Management product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Financial CRM, Banking CRM, Insurance CRM, Media CRM, Pharma CRM, Telecom CRM etc. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



