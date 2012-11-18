CRMnext Wins Red Herring Top 100 Awards

Vile Parle E, Mumbai -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2012 -- CRMnext received the 2012 Top 100 Asia Award by Red Herring, one of the most prestigious awards that recognize companies for its innovation and growth momentum that will create significant impact in technology sector. Over the years, Red herring has been the gatekeeper of all major innovative and high growth companies; amongst its previous winners are companies like Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, YouTube, eBay, etc.



Red Herring evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy and market penetration. In 2012, CRMnext is the only pure play CRM software Company to have won this award. Among its achievements, CRMnext runs the largest banking CRM implementation in Asia today.



Its innovations in technology like Autonoma IntegrationTM, Autobot UpgradesTM and Shape-shiftingTM architecture help companies realize its CRM vision despite the challenges of complex system environment and integration needs. CRMnext showcased its ability to deliver across such diverse enterprise eco-systems without compromising on uptime, reliability or speed of change. It showcased how its customers leveraged these innovations to make their CRM perpetual, boosting adoption and ability to deliver results. In short, these are exactly the capabilities that incumbent CRM's miss; throwing CIO's the challenge of managing the dynamic business environment with limited capabilities to react.



"It is a great honour to be included in the elite list of technology innovators from amongst hundreds of companies in Asia. We believe the CRM space was lacking innovation as a platform, as most vendors simply focused on creating more features. However it is not the features but platform capabilities that drive CRM success. Vendor’s today struggle to meet the pace of change needed by businesses and complex integration requirements. These limit an organization's capability to execute its CRM strategy," said Sushil Tyagi, Director Marketing at CRMnext, "With CRMnext an organization can create a single strategy execution platform across departments which can provide significant improvements in efficiency and effectiveness of sales management , marketing and customer service operations. We have showcased this repeatedly in our implementations which range from Fortune 500 to SMEs across verticals."



"Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates across Asia to the Top 100 Winners. We believe CRMnext embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. CRMnext should be proud of its accomplishment, as the competition was the strongest it has ever been."



