CRMnext Wins the NASSCOM IP4Biz Award

Vile Parle E, Mumbai -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- India’s apex software body, awarded CRMnext with the IP4Biz award which recognizes top software product companies from India, catering to enterprise customers, which have transformational impact on businesses. As a part of the award, NASSCOM also invited CRMnext, to present its product to the CIO and Enterprise IT buyer audience at the INTEROP event, in Mumbai on 12th October, 2012.



Since its launch in 2006, CRMnext has quickly established itself as a product of choice, with the thought leaders in India, Its customers include reputed brands like HDFC Bank, TATA AIA Life, Reliance, Pfizer, Crisil and over 70+ others. To its credit, it has the largest single platform banking CRM implementation in Asia at HDFC Bank with over 32,000+ users. The product is available on public cloud, private cloud and on-premise.



Since its inception CRMnext has focused on platform innovation addressing the real enterprise problems like guaranteed upgrades, ease of change, scalability despite complexity and reliable integrations which the CRM space is plagued with. Its innovations like Autonoma IntegrationTM, Autobot UpgradesTM and Shape-shiftingTM architecture help companies realize its CRM vision despite the challenges of complex system environment and integration needs. CRMnext has showcased its ability to deliver across diverse enterprise eco-systems providing an average ROI of less than 12 months. It has showcased how its customers leveraged these innovations to make their CRM perpetual, boosting adoption and ability to deliver results.



On the occasion Nishant Singh, Director at CRMnext said, “It is a great honour to be recognized by NASSCOM. This is a good platform for product companies to showcase the innovations they bring to the technology space. These are very exciting time for us, today we run some of the most valuable brands in the world. These Enterprises are intense evaluators, who buy the very best. Hence, repeatedly we have been benchmarked against the industry leaders and our customers have chosen us. Today, companies are increasingly focusing on customer experience as a sustained competitive advantage and we believe we have a very strong mix of practice and technology to help them achieve this.”



"We believe that you can't create another Infosys out of India. It is natural for Indian IT to now move up in the value chain and focus on creating products. We today lead from front in this quest, as one of the very early movers in this space. Today, CRMnext is a preferred choice in the enterprise space, we manage the biggest and the most ambitious CRM implementations globally, projects where incumbents have failed. This speaks volumes about the capability and scalability of CRMnext." said Bidhan Choudhary, Director of Business Development at CRMnext.



About CRMnext

CRMnext is the flagship product of specialist CRM Company, Acidaes Solutions. With a practice-led leadership in obankinger 11 verticals including banking, insurance, financial services, pharma, media, telecom and more, CRMnext is available on cloud and on-premise models globally. The company can be reached through email at marketing@crmnext.com