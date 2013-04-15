Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- CRMnext enhances its integration with Lotus Notes for bidirectional synchronization of emails, tasks and appointments. Now incoming and outgoing emails can be automatically logged with related leads, contacts, opportunities, cases etc. in CRMnext. Messages regarding complaints or requests from customers can now be captured as Cases from Lotus Notes to CRMnext.



This bidirectional synchronization between Lotus and CRMnext allows users to manage their schedules, calls, meetings and emails without navigating between multiple systems. In addition, a custom configuration can be created for synchronization to enable a simple 'Conflict Resolution' mechanism matching a user’s requirements. An exclusion list can be created for specific email addresses too.



“Lotus Notes integration with CRMnext makes it very easy for users to keep track of activities and records while working offline or on their mobiles. In addition, key contacts’ information is always available and up-to-date through bidirectional synchronization. It saves a lot of users’ time and help them to work efficiently with all information available on a single screen.” said, Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext.



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist CRM software product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Banking, Insurance, Media, and Telecom. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations. For more details visit http://www.crmnext.com