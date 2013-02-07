CRMnext Releases Advanced Dynamic Fields Which Significantly Enhances User Experience

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Data fields on a form can be displayed and auto-populated on the basis of specific values of some other fields. Multiple combinations between values for a single field and their related fields can be configured on the fly making it very intuitive for users to use the application improving adoption rates significantly.



Dynamic Fields simplify data entry and usability increasing the efficiency with which users can create or edit records. In roles that require vast amounts of data to be updated for customers, Dynamic Fields ensure that information is added to CRMnext quickly without losing accuracy. For instance while creating lead, separate sets of fields can be displayed on the user interface depending on the product that is selected. This will ensure that values displayed to the user for each field are relevant to a particular type of customer and specific product.



On the occasion Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect CRMnext said, “Traditionally all CRM reverts to writing code/scripts for dynamically populating fields on a user’s interface. CRMnext provides comprehensive codeless configuration capability to makes screens more intuitive, resulting in higher adoption and lower training expenses. Business can configure more complex processes with deep data relationships, all without cluttering the screens and since it requires zero programming, it is fast and easy to maintain.”



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist CRM software product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Banking, Insurance, Media and Telecom. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations. For more details visit http://www.crmnext.com