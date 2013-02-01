New Delhi, New Delhi -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- It serves as a foundation for ensuring highest level of data quality. CRMnext provides the capability to run deduplication process on internal as well as external databases.



De-duplication feature helps to configure complex criteria as per customer’s business needs. After the rule is set, customers can choose at the entry level, to create separate records as per their assessment or merge their data with an entry of record already available in CRMnext. This can be further merged into the database with the ‘best-fit’ record. Unique and consolidated business data ensures that every business decision made is based on correct information. With effective De-dupe rule, businesses can save enormous time by avoiding rework and reducing sales and marketing operations costs.



On the occasion, Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext said, “With exponential growth in data across enterprises of all sizes, the new advanced deduplication functionality will ensure organizations of highest quality of data hygiene to in turn boost marketing and sales effectiveness. The scope of internal and external deduplication is very extensive in CRM space and will exponentially improve efficiencies and effectives of businesses to execute short term and long term strategies.”