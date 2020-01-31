CRO Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2021

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- Contract Research Organizations (CROs) offer end-to-end solutions in conducting clinical trials for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies, collectively referred to as sponsors. The core services offered by CROs to biopharmaceutical companies include initial drug discovery solutions, toxicology studies, bio-analytical services, central laboratory, site monitoring, data management services, vigilance, bio-statistics, study and development program design and consulting, regulatory affairs and a variety of post-marketing surveillance services.



The Contract Research Organizations market is segmented by service type, by therapeutic area and by geography.



By Service Type- The contract research organizations market is segmented by service type into

a) Preclinical Studies

b) Phase I

c) Phase II

d) Phase III

e) Phase IV

f) Drug Discovery

g) Others



Phase II had the highest growth rate of nearly 12.19% during the historic period.



By Therapeutic Area -

The contract research organizations market is segmented by therapeutic area into

a) Oncology

b) CNS Disorder

c) Cardiovascular Disease

d) Metabolic Disease

e) Infectious Disease

f) Other Therapeutic Area



North America is the largest market for contract research organizations, accounting for almost 42% of the global market. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe will be the fastest growing regions in this market.



Major competitors of Global Contract Research Organizations Services Market are IQVIA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, ICON Plc, PAREXEL, PPD.



