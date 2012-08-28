"Croatia Defence & Security Report Q4 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Defense market report from Business Monitor International: "Croatia Defence & Security Report Q4 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- BMI's Croatia Defence & Security Report examines the military and security posture of this Balkans nation. The report has been written to provide a comprehensive overview of the security challenges faced by Croatia both now, and in the future. Several facets of Croatia's defence and security posture are examined by the report including its defence procurement processes, military posture and strategic risks. The report posits that, despite the current financial challenges faced by the country, Croatia is broadly continuing on a path of military modernisation.
The Croatian armed forces are continuing the reform process that began in 2006. As of 2012, they are beyond the halfway point of this initiative, and have enacted some important reforms, not least of which is the professionalisation of the country's armed forces. The Army remains Croatia's dominant means of power projection; with the navy performing a coastal defence and logistics role, and the air force assisting in the logistics mission, alongside its traditional mission of defending the country's airspace.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
For the time being, Croatia's deployment to Afghanistan remains the country's largest overseas mission, occupying up to 300 personnel to this end. Zagreb is expected to retain its deployment in Afghanistan until NATO begins to reduce its troop numbers in the country in the 2014/2015 timeframe. Beyond Afghanistan, Croatia remains committed to a number of other NATO operations, notably in the Balkans; and UN peacekeeping deployments around the world, deploying small numbers of personnel to this end.
A number of procurement projects are either ongoing or are at the planning stage, which could see the acquisition of defence equipment from Western suppliers. For example, the Army's Infantry Fighting Vehicle fleet is being enhanced with the supply of new vehicles, while the service is also acquiring new light vehicle. In terms of armaments, the Army has an outstanding requirement for a new 155mm selfpropelled artillery system, new assault rifles, and is acquiring machineguns and night vision systems. The Army's logistics fleet is being enhanced with new trucks and jeeps. A number of outstanding requirements also exist for the army, including new heavy equipment transporters, communications systems, air surveillance radar and weapons-locating radar.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Turkey Defence & Security Report Q4 2012
- Saudi Arabia Defence & Security Report Q4 2012
- Malaysia Defence & Security Report Q4 2012
- United Arab Emirates Defence & Security Report Q4 2012
- Poland Defence & Security Report Q4 2012
- Romania Defence & Security Report Q4 2012
- Russia Defence & Security Report Q4 2012
- Iran Defence & Security Report Q4 2012
- Israel Defence & Security Report Q4 2012
- Global Defense Survey 2012