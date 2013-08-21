Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Croatia Food and Drink Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

We see private consumption subtracting 0.7 percentage points (pp) from growth in 2013, as high

unemployment, stagnant wage growth and low disposable incomes continue restraining Croatian

consumers' ability to spend. Furthermore, consumer loans from the banking sector are likely to continue

falling (loans contracted by 4.2% y-o-y in April), as the parent banks of Croatian subsidiaries deleverage,

which is likely to further restrain consumer spending. Against this backdrop, household consumption

subtracted 1.8pp from growth in Q113, a slight moderation from a 2.6pp subtraction the previous quarter.

Headline Industry Data (local currency)

? 2013 per capita food consumption = +0.9%; per capita forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to

2017 = +2.8%.

? 2013 alcoholic drinks value sales = +0.8%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +3%.

? 2013 soft drinks value sales = +0.3%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +4.8%.

? 2013 mass grocery retail = +1.9%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +3.4%.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/139680/croatia-food-and-drink-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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