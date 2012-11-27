Croatia Food & Drink Report Q1 2013 - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Croatia Food & Drink Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Food consumption is expected to increase steadily over our five-year forecast period, reaching a projected HRK14.17bn by 2017, which represents a modest local currency compound annual growth rate of 2.4% on 2012 levels. The overall value will remain low by Western European standards. Croatia's subdued longer-term demographic outlook will play a part in such market dynamics. In 2012, we expect that food consumption will have increased slightly, by 0.5% in local currency terms. This outlook is based on the expected continuation of a challenging economic situation, including high unemployment and a VAT increase, which will continue to negatively impact consumer confidence and thus also favour cheaper private label products.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- 2013 per capita food consumption = +2.3%; forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2017 = +2.7%
- 2013 alcoholic drinks value sales = +2.6%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +3.0%
- 2013 soft drinks value sales = +5.0%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +5.9%
- 2013 mass grocery retail = +4.1%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +5.5%
Key Company Trends
Agrokor Expects 5% Rise In 2012 Revenue: In October 2012, Croatian food and drink group Agrokor said it was forecasting a 5% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in its 2012 revenues, to EUR4bn (US$5.18bn). In Serbia, where the group owns mass grocery retail chain Idea, sales for the year are projected to hit EUR800mn (US$1bn), according to the company's executive vice president for retail.
Carlsberg Brews New Hajducko Beer: In August 2012, Danish brewer Carlsberg unveiled a new beer brand for the Croatian market, according to Balkans Business News. The beer, called Hajducko, a word with local origins, is targeted at the Dalmatian region.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Greece Food & Drink Report Q1 2013
- Colombia Food & Drink Report Q1 2013
- Czech Republic Food & Drink Report Q1 2013
- Bahrain Food & Drink Report Q1 2013
- Vietnam Food & Drink Report Q1 2013
- Kuwait Food & Drink Report Q1 2013
- Australia Food & Drink Report Q1 2013
- Mexico Food & Drink Report Q1 2013
- Turkey Food & Drink Report Q1 2013
- Brazil Food & Drink Report Q1 2013