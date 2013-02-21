Croatia for Holidays - Is Croatia the Next Venue of Europe's Biggest Party

Paris, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- While older tourists may want to go to Croatia to relax, the younger generation of visitors may have different things in mind when they visit Croatia. More often than not, vacations for younger people usually involve parties- the crazier, the better, of course!



Fortunately for these young folks, a number of travel agencies now have party vacation packages, as well as active sports vacation packages. True to its name, party vacations are just that, holidays where parties, dancing and whatnot are to be expected each and every night! Party vacations are very common in the Mediterranean, and of course Ibiza. In more recent times, Mallorca, Playa de Palma, and now, Croatia are being hailed as new places to visit, and party away.



In the last few years, Croatia has gained a god reputation for the party vacation that it offers. In fact, it is not unusual to find visitors from all of Europe that really troop to Croatia for the techno events. Besides the good looking crowd, visitors also come for the fantastic local DJs that put on some awesome tunes. Popular destinations to party in Croatia include the Zrce beach , Pag and the Hvar island. These three are the top spot for beach parties that usually happen in the summer time.



Besides the vibrant and thriving party scene, Croatia has established itself as a great travel destination for plenty of reasons. Located on the Adriatic coast, it is blessed with a jaw dropping beautiful coastline. Croatia seems to have been made for the beach and water lover as it has plenty of islands and beautiful beaches. National parks, as well as historic buildings also dot the country, providing a welcome break from the party scene.



If you love music festivals, you should really consider going to Croatia for a Holiday. Not only is the home for many popular European festivals, and is therefore an excellent place to party, but it has other things to offer besides that. No matter what one’s interests are, it will not be hard to find something to do within Croatia’s coastlines, beaches, national parks, and historic buildings. Croatia is really a country that lends itself to many different kinds of tourists. So whether your interests run on the tamer side, or you just want a place to relax and chill out, or you want somewhere where you can go crazy, then you can be sure that Croatia is your best bet.



