Croatia Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Description



This report examines Croatias power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for generation, capacity and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of Croatia's power markets regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape and power projects at various stages of the supply chain is provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential.Financial performance of the leading power companies are also analysed in the report.



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Scope



Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2000 to 2012, forecast for the next 18 years to 2030.

Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

Data on leading current and upcoming projects.

Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure and power exports and imports.

Policy and regulatory framework governing the market.

Detailed analysis of top market participant, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis.



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Reasons to buy



Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential

Identify key partners and business development avenues

Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects



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http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/174544



Hydropower (Large, Small and Pumped Storage) in Russia, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Regulations and Company Profiles is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the hydropower market in Russia. The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global hydropower market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Russia (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2025.



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http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/174544



The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2001 to 2025 in Russia hydropower market. The research analyzes investment trends and levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for small hydropower in Russia during 2012-2025. The report provides information on the amount of carbon saved and average number of homes powered by hydropower during 2001-2025. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to hydropower is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.



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