Croatia Proves to Be a Great Destination for Europe's Spring Breakers

Paris, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- A whole year of studying can certainly take a toll on any college student. Papers, exams, and professors are more than enough to drive even the most diligent student a little crazy. Fortunately for students in Europe, the spring break will be here soon, and there is no better time to kick your feet up, and get some much-deserved relaxation.



While places like Lloret and Salou are considered Spring break reliable places, there may be those who are tired and bored of them by now. For those students, a new spring break destination is in order. A great place to go for Spring Break this year would be Novalja Zrce Beach in Croatia.



Zrce beach is actually an up and coming Spring break location. The island, known for its beautiful beaches is catching up with times and is offering spring breakers an alternative place to spend their vacation. For this year’s break, expect parties featuring the best DJs to happen in Zrce, starting May 29th.



The average person looking for the time of his life is sure to get that and more in Croatia. After all, the country has been gaining a reputation for having a few of Europe’s best clubs and DJs. To add to the mania, there are thousands of other spring breakers that are expected to arrive and add to the revelry.



While Croatia has become a reliable place to party, that is not the only thing that the country can offer. Those who are looker for much calmer pursuits will love the beautiful beaches found in Pag island. Here, visitors and locals alike relax and take in the beach, enjoy long swims, and indulge in other beach activities. They island offers bungee jumping, boating, beach volleyball, jet ski and wakeboard lessons, among others.



Of course, let’s not forget about students who are lovers of history, whether in and out of school. For them, there are historical tours available, those that will take them on the different historical sports of Croatia that are dotted all throughout the city.



Croatia is an excellent destination for anyone with a variety of interests. The things to do in this country are literally endless. Add that to its close proximity to many of Europe’s universities, then it becomes an obvious choice for students who want a memorable Spring break vacation. This year, find your way to Croatia and experience Spring break in the way that you would like to.



Contact

Daniel Vanhoutte

Collegium Mondial Travel d.o.o. Travel agency

Šmartinska

152, BTC-Hala 2

1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia

collegium@croatiaspringbreak.com