Croatia Proves to Be the Gateway to Experiencing the Best Spring Break Ever

Ljubljana, Croatia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- Summer is on the horizon and a lot of people are itching to go on a spring break vacation. At this moment, there are a lot of places that people can choose from. The Caribbean is one place and California is another but in case you are planning to experience the parties in Europe and want to be true spring breakers, you should try looking at Croatia, particularly the superb beaches of Zrce.



Novalja is the perfect place for you to stay at. Tourists who are very much in love with Zrce stay at Novalja for two reasons; it’s a meager 2km walk to from the beautiful beaches and the hotels there are exceptional, not to mention affordable.



More often than not, people flock to the place during the end of May to September – spring break time – because this is when the beaches are perfect and when parties are happening all around the area 24/7. Spring breakers will not have any problem as regards transportation because the buses there during spring break Croazia are there 24/7.



A lot of European locals suggest that during spring break Croazia is the best place to stay at. This is true especially that a lot of spring breakers today want to party day and night. In addition, there are tiny beaches that are located around the island of Pag if you want to have some peaceful time for yourself.



Now partying is not the only thing that happens during spring break Croazia. The beaches there also provide various water activities like jet skiing, wakeboarding, para-gliding, kayaking and all other activities that may be done on the beaches.



Beaches are not the only places that people can enjoy when staying at Pag. Spring breakers can also wander their excellent forests as well as try the activities there like bungee-jumping and trail biking. You can also party at the bars located at the heart of the city. One club that you should not miss when you visit the place is Club Papaya. This club is well-known to those who are indulged in partying at bars.



Book your reservations as early as possible so that you may stay at Pag longer. If you do book early, you will also have the chance to get deals and promos provided by travel agencies. So if you are looking for a place to visit come spring break Croatia is one place that you should consider.



