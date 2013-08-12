Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Croatia Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Croatia Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags up

short-term anxieties about the potential impact on Croatia's economic outlook of a combination of fiscal

austerity measures introduced by the Kukuriku coalition government, and at depressed private

consumption.

The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Croatian retail market while minimising

investment risk. It also explores the impact of a possible deterioration in the eurozone sovereign debt crisis

on the Croatian consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138973/croatia-retail-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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