Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Croatia Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
The Croatia Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags up
short-term anxieties about the potential impact on Croatia's economic outlook of a combination of fiscal
austerity measures introduced by the Kukuriku coalition government, and at depressed private
consumption.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Croatian retail market while minimising
investment risk. It also explores the impact of a possible deterioration in the eurozone sovereign debt crisis
on the Croatian consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/138973/croatia-retail-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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