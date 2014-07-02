New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Croatia Telecommunications Report Q3 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Croatia's mobile and wireline markets recorded subdued growth in 2013, although this had been forecast by BMI and we have had not needed to revise our forecasts for these sectors in this quarter's update to the Croatia Telecommunications Market Report. The market is very mature relative to its regional peers and, owing to this, it is difficult to see how new investors would thrive. M obile virtual network operators have found it difficult to establish meaningful competition to the three network operators while many independent wireline carriers have sailed close to bankruptcy over the last two years, leaving incumbent T-Hrvatski Telekom as the dominant player. Tele2 has declined to pursue 4G spectrum, citing its tenuous financial position and the dominance of T-HT and VIPnet , but it recently disclosed interest in acquiring 700MHz frequencies should these become available. However, operators increasingly need to offer converged wireless/wireline services and, with VIPnet buying up regional cable TV networks and the major alternative wireline operators lacking credible scale, Tele2 increasingly lacks relevance.
Key Data
- The mobile market contracted again in the quarter ended March 2014, with subscriptions down 1.7% year-on-year to 4.878mn.
- Mobile average revenues per user also declined in Q114, driven down by price competition, challenging economic conditions and the rising threat of voice and SMS IP substitution.
- The broadband market was the best performing market, with the total of fixed and dedicated mobile broadband subscriptions increasing by 10.7% to 1.347mn at YE13, with penetration reaching 31.4%.
Key Developments
Alternative wireline operators Metronet, Optima Telekom and H1 Telekom made considerable progress in reaching pre-bankruptcy settlements with their creditors and should end 2014 in a much stronger position than they have enjoyed for many years. However, with Optima set to become part of T-HT and the smaller...
The Croatia Telecommunications Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s independent industry forecasts on the future strength of Croatia's ICT market, covering the fixed-line, mobile and internet segments and analyses latest regulatory developments and corporate news, including investment activity, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships. Leading operators and manufacturers are fully profiled, highlighting their quarterly financial performance, capital expenditure plans and latest contracts.
BMI's Croatia Telecommunications Report provides industry professionals and researchers, operators, equipment suppliers and vendors, corporate and financial services analysts and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the telecoms industry in Croatia.
Key Benefits
- Benchmark BMI's independent telecoms industry forecasts for Croatia to test other views - a key input for successful budgeting and strategic business planning in the Croatian telecoms market.
- Target business opportunities and risks in Croatia's telecoms sector through our reviews of latest industry trends, regulatory changes and major deals, projects and investments in Croatia.
- Assess the activities, strategy and market position of your competitors, partners and clients via our Company Profiles (inc. SWOTs, KPIs and latest activity).
Coverage
BMI Industry View
Summary of BMI's key industry forecasts and views, covering the ICT, fixed-line, mobile (including 3G), internet and broadband markets.
Industry SWOT Analysis
Analysis of the major Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats within the wireline and wireless sectors and within the broader political, economic and business environment.
Business Environment Ratings
BMI's Telecommunications Business Environment Ratings provides a country-comparative Risk-Reward Ratings index aimed at investors (vendors, operators and suppliers) in the regional telecoms market.
The ratings methodology makes sophisticated use of more than 40 industry, economic and demographic data points.
BMI Industry Forecast Scenario
Historic data series and forecasts to end-2018 for all key industry indicators (see list below) supported by explicit assumptions, plus analysis of key downside risks to the main forecast.
- Fixed-Line Telephony - Telephone lines ('000); telephone lines/100 inhabitants.
- Cellular Telephony - Mobile phone subscribers ('000); mobile phone subscribers/100 inhabitants; mobile phone subscribers/100 fixed line subscribers.
- Internet Markets - Internet users ('000); internet users/100 inhabitants; broadband internet subscribers ('000); broadband internet subscribers/100 inhabitants.
