Croatia Telecommunications Report Q4 2012 - New Market Research Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- BMI View: Croatia has one of the more developed telecommunications markets in CEE. It has managed to maintain relatively high ARPUs, given the high usage of VAS services. Croatia has one of the highest proportions of non-voice services as a % of ARPU, demonstrating that the Croatian population is relatively receptive to new technology and data services.
Key Data
- Based on data from the main operators, BMI estimates that the Croatian mobile market had 5.121mn subscribers at the end of Q212. The latest regulatory data available is for Q112, when HAKOM revealed the market had 5.036mn subscribers.
- In Q112, the fixed-line market grew to reach 1.613mn subscribers, up from 1.603mn. We do not believe this growth will continue through 2012, as the general trend is downwards.
- In the broadband market, the regulator stated there were 1.179mn broadband subscribers at the end of Q112, 869,600 of which were fixed and 309,600 were mobile.
Risk Reward Ratings
Croatia climbed one position in our Q412 CEE RRRs, as Industry Rewards, Country Rewards and Country Risk scores improved. The country is now in ninth place, behind Estonia and above Latvia. The Croatian market has a relatively high penetration rate. Strong mobile growth was offset by a decline in ARPUs, and economic pressures continue to blight the Croatian economy.
Industry Trends And Developments
- By July 9 2102 the 6% tax on revenue from mobile network services in Croatia had been abolished as a result of a parliamentary decision. The tax, which applies to all mobile network operators' voice and messaging service revenue, was repealed in January 2012 and then reinstated a month later.
- In August, VelaTel Global Communications revealed the equipment bought to support the expansion of wireless broadband networks of its Balkan subsidiaries has reached Croatia, as scheduled. The equipment included 50 base transceiver stations for deployment in Croatia.
