"Croatia Telecommunications Report Q4 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Croatia Telecommunications Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Croatia is one of the more developed telecommunications markets in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region. It has managed to maintain relatively high ARPUs as a result of growth of valueadded services. Croatia has one of the highest proportions of non-voice services as a % of ARPU in CEE, demonstrating that the Croatian population is receptive to new technology and data services. Further, data from operators indicate smartphone penetration has been rising rapidly in 2012 and H113, but levels are still far below those in developed markets, meaning significant growth capacity remains.
Key Data
- The mobile market returned to growth in Q213 after subscription losses in Q412 and Q113. All three operators reported q-o-q growth as total subscriptions increased by 77,000 to 5.04mn at the end of June, but total subscriptions were still down 1.6% y-o-y.
- The latest regulatory data show stronger growth for broadband subscriptions in 2013 as the dedicated mobile broadband market returned to growth. Previously total subscription figures had been hit by the discounting of inactive mobile broadband subscriptions, while fixed broadband subscriptions continued to grow steadily.
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Key Developments
The major developments in Croatia relate to acquisition attempts by leading operators. In June 2013 VIPnet acquired three regional cable TV operators for an undisclosed sum. The move is in line with the operator's strategy of acquiring assets and businesses that enable it to provide converged services and of increasing the reach and capacity of its infrastructure. The three operators - OKI, Kabelska televizija Sibenik (KTS) and the residential services arm of Metronet - serve about 6,500 subscribers in total, but their networks reach 27,000 households in the capital, Zagreb, as well as along the Dalmatian coast. Subscribers will be transferred to Vipnet's pay-TV business, B.net (acquired by Vipnet in 2011), and will be offered a wide range of new supplementary and premium services, including fixed-line telephony and broadband internet access, either as standalone products or as part of service bundles.
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