Croatia Visitors Get Updated Mobile Guide with mX Croatia

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Mobiexplore, London based mobile app publisher, announces the release of a new and greatly expanded edition of mX Croatia, a mobile guide app covering the country of Croatia. mx Croatia is available for free on main smartphone platforms - iPhone, Android and Nokia.



In this new version visitors can book local tours directly from the app - including interesting Game of Thrones tour in medieval Dubrovnik where the TV show was filmed. There is also expanded database with 150 cities in Croatia and added extensive photo and video galleries of Croatia's landscapes, cities, islands, heritage, beaches and more. mX Croatia is quite useful to the many tourists who visit Croatia each year.



“Lonely Planet” choose Croatia in Top 10 travel destinations for 2013. Sitting at the intersection of Central Europe, the Balkans and the Mediterranean, Croatia places among the Top 20 most popular tourist destinations in the world. The country boasts a long coastline and many islands. In recent years, Croatia has become a celebrity getaway destination; Celebs who have visited Croatia in the recent past include Beyonce, Sting, Kevin Spacey, Tom Cruise, Bill Gates, British Royal family, … all came to enjoy in Croatia’s rich Mediterranean climate and culture.



Around 90,000 users downloaded the mx Croatia mobile guide in 2012. mX Croatia gives access to travel arrangements, and can be used to plan excursions to 4,000 points of interest, direct online booking for low cost flights and more than 1,500 hotels with best rates, find and use city maps and get guides to attractions, events, restaurants, shops, local tips, photos and videos and more.



Below is a list of just some of the mX Croatia mobile guide app features:



FEATURES:

- offline content helps save on roaming charges

- free Wi-Fi hotspots directory

- local sales promotions, discounts, best deals

- practical Croatian phrasebook

- local weather forecasts

- stories on local attractions

- interactive maps with geolocation

- important phone numbers

- contact info, maps for hotels, restaurants



The mX Croatia mobile guide has been featured in the Apple App Store in “What’s Hot” category. It is available as a free download for iPhone and Android



https://itunes.apple.com/app/id563222453?mt=8

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mobiexplore.mxcroen



About Mobiexplore

Mobiexplore is a company focused on the development of innovative solutions for mobile phones, primarily in the area of mobile guides and applications for the travel industry.



CONTACT

Mobiexplore International ltd.

277-279 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 4PU

United Kingdom

Tel: + 44 20 3150 1246

Fax. +44 20 3397 2405

info@mobiexplore.com

http://www.mobiexplore.com