Croatian Based Bitcoin Trading Platform BitKonan Launches

Zagreb, Croatia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- The Bitcoin business boom continues to populate cyberspace with new entities. The latest enterprise to be launched will be welcomed with a hearty cheer from Bitcoin speculators who have been clamoring for more diversity in Bitcoin trading options. http://bitkonan.com is a new Bitcoin trading platform that allows speculators and Bitcoiners worldwide to trade Bitcoin for US dollars. CEO Sime Bakic encourages one and all, experienced and novice to “Trade Bitcoins like a pro.”



Bakic entices traders with a low flat trading fee of just 0.29%. “Bitcoin speculation is going to be a very competitive industry and we are ready to compete,” says Bakic, from his headquarters in Split, Croatia.



As everyone knows, Bitcoin is a volatile currency. Traders at http://BitKonan.com can insulate themselves from harrowing declines in Bitcoin value with preset stop-loss orders. Traders can also preset stop limit orders to enter the market above or below the current market price in order to trade breakouts. Given the present helter-skelter reality of Bitcoin price movements, small or vast fortunes can be made or squandered in a Split second. Speculators need to be able to strike with the speed of cobra on performance enhancing drugs. BitKonan enables that with its lightning fast rapid order entry system.



http://BitKonan.com is backed by the registered Croatian company RES REI J.D.O.O, Bakic has used venture capital to hire a brilliant team of programmers. These programmers have developed the trading platform in-house, including BitKonan’s API. Every aspect of BitKonan has been designed with the needs of day trader's in mind; one of BitKonan's co-owners has over a decade of experience trading on mainstream stock and commodity exchanges such as the CME. NYMEX and DAX. This experience has been turned to the task of delivering the best possible trading experience at BitKonan.



The finer details regarding BitKonan’s API can be found here. Answers to FAQs can be found here.



Bakic is very excited about the BitKonan Bitcoin trading platform and vows to “bring higher standards to Bitcoin trading.” As the Bitcoin boom continues unabated other trading platforms will certainly be established. But they will face stiff competition from the likes of Bakic; with BitKonan's professionalism, security and ease of use setting it apart from the competition and making a real contribution to the liquidity of the global Bitcoin ecosystem.



To see BitKonan for yourself please go to: http://BitKonan.com



Media Contact:

Name: BitKonan CEO Sime Bakic

Email: info@BitKonan.com

Phone: +385992188374