Crochet Patterns Website Free Vintage Crochet Is Celebrating Its 8th Anniversary

Oswego, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Free Vintage Crochet, a website that features over 2,500 vintage crochet patterns, is currently celebrating its eighth anniversary. Every pattern that is featured on the site has been hand-restored, and can be downloaded directly from the website at no cost, or printed out.



In the eight years that Free Vintage Crochet has been in business, the website has developed a well-deserved reputation among crocheting fans for its ability to take people back in time, while also preserving history. By offering such a wide variety of vintage crochet patterns to the public, modern-day crocheters are now able to make some of the same items that their grandmothers probably created decades ago. Or, if the crocheter prefers, the crochet pattern can be modified to make it more modern, which allows him or her to put a more current twist on the past.



People who browse through the vast selection of free vintage patterns often find themselves recalling fond memories of yesteryear—for example, watching their Mom crochet a new scarf for the winter, or being taught by their Grandma how to create warm afghans in bright and beautiful colors. As an article on Free Vintage Crochet points out, the art of crocheting has been handed down from generation to generation. Thanks to the website, the current generation can now have access to the past.



“There are literally thousands upon thousands of free crochet patterns that are no longer available simply because they were published many years ago and are now out of print,” the article notes, adding that the internet has allowed Debi Geroux, the owner of Free Vintage Crochet, to share the huge variety of fun, exciting and long lost designs for everyone to enjoy again.



“All of the crochet patterns that appear on this website have passed into the public domain. That means that these designs are no longer protected by copyright and you are free to do whatever you would like to do with them.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Free Vintage Crochet is welcome to visit the easy-to-navigate website at any time; there, they can take their time browsing through the plethora of patterns that are currently available. Clicking on “Pattern Categories” will take visitors to a long list of types of patterns, including clothing for dolls, doilies, bedspreads, baby bibs and much more. A popular “How to Crochet” section helps teach crocheting newbies the basics of the craft.



About Free Vintage Crochet

Debi Geroux is the owner of Purple Kitty, a company that she founded to restore and share public domain materials online. It has become her passion and she has created several websites, including Free Vintage Crochet and Free Vintage Knitting, to further that goal. For more information, please visit http://freevintagecrochet.com