Crochet Patterns Website Reaches Milestone: Two Thousand Restored Vintage Patterns Are Now Available

Although no one is really certain when the gentle art of crocheting truly began, it definitely is an important part of many families. For generations, the skill of crochet has been handed down from mother to daughter or aunt to niece. Grandmothers have taught their relatives how to create anything from doilies and sweaters to baby items and hats with colorful yarn and a set of crochet needles.



Now, thanks to Free Vintage Crochet, new generations will be able to learn the art of crocheting, and have access to thousands of crochet patterns that were published years ago but are now out of print.



“All of the crochet patterns that appear on this website have passed into the public domain,” an article on Free Vintage Crochet noted, adding that this means that the designs are no longer protected by copyright and people are free to do whatever they would like to do with them.



“Copy them, share them, make finished items from them and sell them - let your imagination run wild!”



In addition to the huge selection of free patterns, the website also includes helpful instructions on how to crochet. This includes information about the various types of crochet stitches used in beginner’s crochet patterns. The site also features a handy crochet hook conversion chart, a list of crochet abbreviations, and vintage size chart.



Using the Free Vintage Crochet website is easy; the only difficult part might be deciding which free pattern to try first. Crochet fans of all skill levels are welcome to visit the user-friendly site at any time; there, they can browse through the vast selection of vintage patterns that are available. A list of categories makes it easy to find the specific type of pattern people are looking for.



For example, if someone would like to learn how to crochet a hat, clicking on “Hat” will take them to a page filled with patterns for crocheted hats for babies, children and women. Each pattern is accompanied by a thumbnail image that shows what the finished product will look like; clicking on the photo will bring up the pattern with the full instructions.



