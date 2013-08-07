Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Crocs, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was announced concerning whether certain Crocs officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Crocs officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) grew from $1.11 per share in March 2009 to as high as $31.33 per share in July 2011. On October 24, 2012, after the market closed, Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) reported its third quarter 2012 financial results. Since then NASDAQ:CROX shares declined to as low as $12.03 per share in November 2012.



On February 20, 2013, Crocs, Inc. reported its 2012 fourth quarter and full year financial results.

Crocs’ Total Revenue rose from $645.77 million in 2009 to over $1.12 billion in 2012 and its Net Loss of $42.08 million in 2009 turned into a Net Income of $131.34 million in 2012.



On July 24, 2013, Crocs, Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter 2013. Among other things, Crocs, Inc. also issued its financial outlook for the third quarter 2013.



Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) declined from $17.51 per share on July 23, 2013, to $13.06 per share on July 25, 2013.



On August 6, 2013, NASDAQ:CROX shares closed at $14.18 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com