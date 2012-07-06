Croftons Injury Claims Offers Expert Advice on Work Accident Compensation Claims

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- Whilst at work, employers are legally bound to protect their employees from any accidents which may occur. If, however, personal injury has been endured as a result of an accident at work, employees have a right to seek compensation for their injuries or illnesses and Croftons Injury Claims is at hand to take care of the case and offer expert advice on the process.



Injuries and illnesses as a result of an accident at work can take many forms. Whether it be a back injury, strain, fracture, burn or machinery injury, Croftons Personal Injury Solicitors will fight tooth and nail to win employees the compensation they deserve.



Whilst the compensation any employee will not make up for any injuries which a person may have sustained or any emotional hardship that a person will have endured, the team at Croftons Injury Claims look to help win the compensation which will help towards a loss of earnings, doctors or physiotherapy fees.



The team of solicitors understand that making a compensation claim can be a stressful time and thus, Croftons employs a team of professional and friendly experts who ensure to make their clients feel comfortable and relaxed.



The amiable team make it easy for any claimant by employing a no-win-no-fee service which ensures that clients will receive 100% of their compensation should they win the claim. The team are always happy to help. Call on 08002800094 for free and friendly advice or contact the Accident at Work specialist team by filling in the contact form on the site.



About Croftons Injury Claims

Croftons Injury Claims is based in Manchester. The team of personal injury solicitors have a wealth of experience in all types of compensation claims and fight tooth and nail to get clients the justic and compensation they deserve.