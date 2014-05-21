Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Under the umbrella of inflammatory bowel diseases, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are two most common disorders. Though both these disorders have similar symptoms, the difference arises in the areas affected in the gastrointestinal tract (GI tract). The Crohn’s disease in most cases affects the end of the small bowel (the ileum) and the beginning of the colon, but it may affect any part of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, from the mouth to the anus. On the other hand, ulcerative colitis affects only the colon, which is also called the large intestine. Additionally, there is also the possibility of Crohn’s disease affecting the entire thickness of the bowel wall, while ulcerative colitis only impacts the innermost lining of the colon. Also, in Crohn’s disease, the inflammation of the intestine can miss some normal areas in between patches of diseased intestine, which does not occur in ulcerative colitis. It has been observed that though age is no basis for this disease, Crohn's is more prevalent among adolescents and young adults between the ages of 15 and 35.



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Pharmaceutical companies have been increasingly attracted towards developing many new drug compounds for Crohn’s disease owing to the size of the market and the limitations of current treatments. There is a variety of therapies, both current and future, which are based on different mechanisms of action including TNF-alpha inhibitors, IL-12 and 23 inhibitors, IL-6 inhibitors, IL-17 inhibitors, chemokine receptor inhibitors, co-stimulation modulators, anti-CD3 molecules, anti-MAP agents, cell adhesion molecule inhibitors, oral adsorbents, other immunosupressants, and stem cell therapy.



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There is significant room for future discovery in the market for Crohn’s disease drugs. As the exact causes are still unknown, the appropriate cure is yet to be developed. However, there are new studies which are under way, and the medications which have been recently introduced in the market are proving to be efficient to a certain extent. It is expected that the future of Crohn’s disease market would witness significant improvements in the diagnostic techniques as the researchers would get a deeper understanding of the disease. Thus, overall, there is significant amount of research currently underway for developing newer and innovative drug compounds to treat patients with Crohn’s disease. With the launch of the new compounds in the next 3-5 years, it is most likely that this market would offer better solutions for the patients.



“Crohn’s Disease Drug Market and Pipeline Analysis” Report Highlight:

Crohn's Disease Market Overview

Crohn's Disease Clinical Trial Insight by Phase & Country

Competitive Landscape

Crohn’s Disease Drug Clinical Development Phase: 79

Majority Drugs in Phase-II Development: 30

Marketed Drugs: 9

Suspended & Discontinued Drugs: 86



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