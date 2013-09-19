CrookServers Accepts Bitcoin as a Payment Method for Its Dedicated Hosting Solutions

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- http://crookservers.com provides enterprise level dedicated server hosting at competitive prices and is now accepting Bitcoin as a payment method.Totally reliable, and in complete control, CrookServers makes its premium performance available to Bitcoiners in every corner of the world.



http://CrookServers.com is built on an infrastructure that includes: optical fibres network connected in double safe circulation; IP multihomed network passing through 3 independent transit providers; multiple peering through peering points in Paris, London, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. The total bandwidth of the network is 120Gbps.



Pick CrookServers and you won’t be stuck with a sluggish, over-sold network. The uplink of each switch is connected to the distribution router with a bandwidth of 1000Mbps. Bitcoiners can choose from 32G, 64G and 128G dedicated servers, all of which come with 24/7 monitoring, free system re-installs, free manual reboots, and full root access.



They offer cloud server packages in 25GB, 50GB, 100GB, and 200Gb denominations. All cloud packages come with 4GB of vRAM, unmetered premium bandwidth, VMware® ESXi virtualization, ICMP protection, UDP protection and TCP synflood protection. Cloud packages are available for Linux or Windows.



Every domain registered through CrookServers comes with over £100 worth of free services, including two email accounts, mail forwarding, privacy protection, domain theft protection, domain forwarding, and lifetime DNS management.



http://CrookServers.com servers are up and running 99.9% of every month. Once the first payment has been made virtual private servers and dedicated servers are set up within 24 hours. Techs are on site at the data center 24.7. Support and sales staff are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (GMT) Monday through Friday but guarantee a response within 24 of a query.Proxies are allowed on the servers but only private/authenticated/protected proxies. Torrent sites are allowed. However, you will be given 24 hours notice to remove the files if a DCMA notice is received.



Every package comes with free: reinstallation of the server; personalized reverse; rescue system; 100GB FTP backup. They guarantee bandwidths of 100Mbps & 1Gbps. Soon, CrookServers will offer SSL certs. CrookServers’ decision to accept Bitcoin is another sign that our community is growing larger and more diverse.



To learn more please go to: http://crookservers.com

Contact: crookservers@gmail.com