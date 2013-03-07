CROON Audio Launches the OSS Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- The speaker offers a verifiable wireless connection via Bluetooth to Android, Windows mobile 7, Blackberry and, of course, to the gamut of Apple products. According to the company, the Original Sound System introduces high quality construction and amplification at a great price to the consumer.



Built with ½ “ thick walls and class D amp, the Original Sound System delivers amazing sound and great bass – to be used in the kitchen, on the porch, at the office, in the bedroom, the study, the dorm room, garage, shop, store, or anywhere you want to place it. All one needs is an electrical outlet. Driving through a proprietary enclosure designed to enhance and maximize bass delivery, the Original Sound System, your speaker companion for the music of your everyday life – Your life. Your soundtrack.



The Original Sound System is available on Amazon in limited quantities for $199.99 USD.



About CROON Audio

Founded in 2012, CROON Audio’s mission is to design, build and make available to audio enthusiasts gorgeous sound in elegant audio gear that is always simple to use. CROON Audio (http://www.croonaudio.com) is the brainchild of Raul E. Chinda, an industrial designer based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



If you'd like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Raul E Chinda, please call 954.203.9640 or email pr@croonaudio.com