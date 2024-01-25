Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Crop and Livestock Insurance Market Insights, to 2030" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Crop and Livestock Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

QBE Insurance (Australia), Chubb Insurance Australia Limited (Australia), AXA (France), Sompo Holdings Inc. (Japan), Insurance Australia Group Limited (Australia), Ag Guard Pty Ltd. (Australia), Lloyd's (United Kingdom), Elders Insurance (Australia), Allianz Australia Insurance Limited (Australia), Achmea Farm Insurance (Australia), Aon (United Kingdom),.



Scope of the Report of Crop and Livestock Insurance

Crop and Livestock insurance is a key part of risk management for Australian farmers. There are various types of crop insurance available in the market. Among all peril insurance holds 75 percent of policies across Australia. However, multi-peril crop insurance is emerging in a rapid manner in Australia, this covers various types of risk within one policy. Farmers in Australia work in one of the most dangerous places on the planet. Farming is always a risky business, but adding the unpredictable and severe Australian weather to the mix may make things even more challenging. Farmers are well aware that a major hailstorm, fire, or another unforeseen calamity can wreak havoc on their crops (and, as a result, their source of revenue) during the growing season. In Australia, there are various distinct types of crop insurance.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Crop Insurance {Multiple Peril Crop Insurance, Actual Production History, and Crop Revenue Coverage}, Live Stock Insurance {Livestock Gross Margin, and Livestock Risk Protection}), Distribution Channel (Agents, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels), Coverage (Crop Insurance Coverage {Localised Calamities, Sowing/Planting/Germination Risk, Standing Crop Loss, and Post-harvest Losses}, Live Stock Coverage {Accidental Shootings, Attacks by Wild Animals, Earthquakes, Electrocution, Floods, Loading and Unloading Accidents, and Others})



Market Trends:

Development in Digital Platforms



Opportunities:

Product innovations in Agriculture Insurance



Market Drivers:

The proportion of cropped land has increased on Australian cropping farms

Government Subsidies for agricultural weather insurance



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



