Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 101 pages on title 'Global Crop Harvesting Robots Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The study covers key regions that includes Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & GCC Countries and important players such as Agrobot, Cerescon, Energid Technologies, FFRobotics, Green Robot Machinery, Harvest Automation
Summary
About Crop Harvesting Robots
Crop harvesting robots are agricultural robots that move through a farm to determine plant locations and approximate positions, number, and size of fruits on plants. After the mapping, the robot can implement an efficient harvesting plan.
HTF MI analysts forecast the global crop harvesting robots market to grow at a CAGR of 20.40% during the period 2021-2027.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global crop harvesting robots market for 2021-2027. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Global Crop Harvesting Robots Market 2021-2027, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- Agrobot
- Cerescon
- Energid Technologies
- FFRobotics
- Green Robot Machinery
- Harvest Automation
Market driver
- Increasing focus on farm mechanization
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
- High maintenance cost
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
- Growing popularity of solar-powered crop harvesting robots
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2021-2027
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Global fruit and vegetable harvesting robots market – Market size and forecast 2021-2027
- Global grain harvesting robots market – Market size and forecast 2021-2027
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Crop harvesting robots market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2021-2027
- Crop harvesting robots market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2021-2027
- Crop harvesting robots market in APAC – Market s
