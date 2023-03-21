NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Crop Insurance Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Crop Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd. (IFFCO) (India), QBE Insurance Group Ltd. (Australia), Santam Ltd. (SouthAfrica), Sompo Holdings Inc. (Japan), The New India Assurance Co. Ltd. (India), Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (Japan), Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. (Switzerland), Chubb Limited (Switzerland), HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co (India), ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co (India).



Scope of the Report of Crop Insurance:

Crop insurance is a complete yield-based policy meant to repay farmers losses arising due to production problems. It covers pre-sowing and post-harvest losses due to cyclonic rains and rainfall deficits. These losses lead to a reduction in crop yield, which affects the income of farmers. Rapid digital technology advancement, predicts weather conditions, detect diseased crops, stores data related to crops & micro-level information of land for harvesting crops. Technological features such as satellites, drones, the internet of things, artificial intelligence, mobile applications, and other web-based platforms drive the demand for crop insurance coverage across the globe.



Opportunities:

Growing Technologies Leading to the Enhancing Opportunity to Farmers and Agri-Stakeholders

Rising Commercialisation of Farming is leading to Higher Financial Investments in Crops



Market Trends:

Increase in Demand for Multiple & Personalized Coverage for Crop Insurance

Increasing Digital Initiatives Surge in Adoption of Advanced Technologies



Market Drivers:

Enabling the detection of diseased crops, prediction of weather

Rise in the Government Support In The Form Of Subsidies



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Multiple Peril crop Insurance, Crop-Hail Insurance), Distribution Channel (Banks, Insurance Companies, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



