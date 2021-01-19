Crop Monitoring Market Size USD 5.99 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 15.3% : Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by Emer

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Crop Monitoring Market Outlook



Crop monitoring is used in performing the online monitoring of crops in different regions, fields, and areas. Through spectral analysis, this technology allows the real-time crop vegetation index. It allows the tracking of negative and positive dynamics of crop development which is a highly important aspect of the crop development process and agricultural management. Due to this, the farmers are allowed to perform timely interventions ensuring good and optimal yields at the end of the season. Internet of things and artificial intelligence are playing key roles in various sectors and crop monitoring systems are using them in the agriculture field. In 2019, the size of the global crop monitoring market was USD 2.04 billion.



Crop Monitoring Market: Market Drivers



During the forecast period, the global crop monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3%. Moreover, by 2027, the market is expected to reach USD 5.99 billion. Multiple factors are driving significant market growth at the global level. One such factor is rising food demands. The overall population is growing and so the demand for food. The internet penetration is growing at good rates and more farmers are using smartphones contributing to the global crop monitoring market. Additionally, the rising support of the government to use agricultural technologies is projected to fuel the demand for crop monitoring systems in near future.



Crop Monitoring Market: Regional Landscape



In 2019, North America has the largest market share in the global market. The presence of major key players in this region is the most crucial factor giving rise to sales in this region. Additionally, the most rapidly expanding region is Asia Pacific in the forecast period. The growing population driving the need for food is the reason for the boost of the market in the region.



Emergen Research has segmented the global crop monitoring market in terms of technology, offering, application, and region:



- Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Variable Rate Technology

o Sensing & Imagery

o Automation & Robotics



- Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Software

o Hardware

o Services



- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Soil Monitoring

o Variable Rate Application

o Field Mapping

o Yield Mapping & Monitoring

o Crop Scouting & Monitoring

o Weather Tracking & Forecasting

o Others



- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o North America

a. U.S.

b. Canada

o Europe

a. Germany

b. U.K.

c. France

d. BENELUX

e. Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

a. China

b. Japan

c. South Korea

d. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

o Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. Rest of MEA



