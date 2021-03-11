Rising demand for food led by increasing global population and growing government initiatives to adopt modern agricultural techniques are driving the global crop monitoring market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The global crop monitoring market would be worth USD 5.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the measures taken by governments of several countries to meet the rising demand for food. Rising adoption of the global navigation satellite system, which helps farmers to perform real-time crop vegetation index monitoring, is contributing to growth of the market for crop monitoring.
Increasing preferences by farmers to enhance agricultural productivity is likely to boost the demand for crop monitoring solutions in the near future. Rising labor wages led by the declining agricultural workforce in developed economies has resulted in the shift of preference toward automation operations achieved through usage of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) in the agriculture sector.
Key market participants include Yara International, Topcon Corporation, The Climate Corporation (a subsidiary of Bayer), Precision Hawk, Trimble, Deere & Company, Raven Industries, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction, and Lindsay Corporation.
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Crop Monitoring market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Emergen Research has segmented the global crop monitoring market in terms of technology, offering, application, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Variable Rate Technology
Sensing & Imagery
Automation & Robotics
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Software
Hardware
Services
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Soil Monitoring
Variable Rate Application
Field Mapping
Yield Mapping & Monitoring
Crop Scouting & Monitoring
Weather Tracking & Forecasting
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Crop Monitoring Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Crop Monitoring market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Crop Monitoring Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Crop Monitoring Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising adoption of Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence technology in agricultural sector
4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for agricultural production
4.2.2.3. Rising support of government to adopt modern agricultural techniques
4.2.2.4. Increase in smartphone users and internet penetration among farmers
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Poor Internet Connectivity in Farms in developing countries
4.2.3.2. Limited Technological knowledge among farmers in the developing countries
4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Crop Monitoring Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Variable Rate Technology
5.1.2. Sensing & Imagery
5.1.3. Automation & Robotics
Chapter 6. Crop Monitoring Market By Offering Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
6.1. Offering Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Software
6.1.2. Hardware
6.1.3. Services
Chapter 7. Crop Monitoring Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Soil Monitoring
7.1.2. Variable Rate Application
7.1.3. Field Mapping
7.1.4. Yield mapping & monitoring
7.1.5. Crop Scouting & monitoring
7.1.6. Weather tracking & forecasting
7.1.7. Others
CONTINUED..!!
