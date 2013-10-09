Crop Protection Chemicals Market Expected to Reach $66,527.8 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- The report, "Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Types (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio-pesticides and Adjuvants), by Crop Types, by Geography: Global Trends and Forecast to 2018 ", defines and segments the global crop protection chemicals market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenues for pesticides (synthetic as well as bio-based), and adjuvants. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for the global crop protection chemicals market with analysis of trends, opportunities and challenges. The market segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World (ROW). Further, the market is segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of product types and crop types.



Browse 121 market data tables with 32 figures spread through 880 pages and in-depth TOC "Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Types (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio-pesticides and Adjuvants), by Crop Types, by Geography: Global Trends and Forecast to 2018 ".



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/crop-protection-380.html



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Successful introduction of pesticides coming off-patents



Large numbers of active ingredients such as acetamiprid (Nippon Soda), azoxystrobin (Syngenta), and spinosad (Dow AgroSciences) are coming off-patents or have been granted patent term extension from 2011 to 2015; they present significant market opportunity for generic companies. Companies that manufacture off-patent generic pesticides do not require registrations which enable them to sell products at a lower price than the original formulator. The off-patents companies have relevant technologies and equipment, and have their eyes on this opportunity.



Latin America: Market place for crop protection chemicals



Although, Asia-Pacific is one of the most critical regions for agriculture, Latin American countries such as Brazil and Argentina are expected to emerge as food-exporting powerhouses in the near future, owing to large availability of fertile land and suitable climatic conditions. In recent years, agricultural heartlands of Brazil (the Cerrados) and Argentina (the Pampas) have been experiencing a growing number of highly skilled progressive and operating farmers. Expansion of the farmland has also proved to be one of the major driving factors of South Americas agriculture.



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