Crop Protection Chemicals Market Growth Driving Factors and Future Trends 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2022 -- The Global Crop protection chemicals market size is estimated to be valued USD 63.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a value of USD 74.1 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing need for food security of the growing population.



The herbicides segment of the Crop protection chemicals is projected to account for the largest share, by type



Herbicides are substances that kill or inhibit growth of unwanted plants (weeds). They are widely used in weed control, which helps in enhancing crop productivity and quality of output. Herbicides help in reducing soil erosion and increase soil fertility and crop yield. They are used to control or kill unwanted plants and are often known as weed killers. Use of herbicides in agroecosystems may change composition of weed populations. In wildlands, herbicides may increase the diversity of native species. Threats to plant biodiversity caused by habitat loss and invasive species are far greater than threats by use of herbicides. Some non-selective pesticides are used in weed waste grounds, industrial sites, railways, and railway embankments. Herbicides are heavily consumed in the agricultural sector and in landscape turf management.



The market for the liquid segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period, by form



By form, liquid is the segment which accounted for the highest market share as well as the highest growth rate in the Crop protection chemicals. The growing requirement of liquid forms of crop protection chemical products, mainly in the foliar spray and seed treatment modes of application, is driving the market for liquid forms of crop protection chemicals. They are also cheaper than solid formulations and are easily mixed with any other crop enhancer or protecting product, increasing the demand for the same.



Liquid pesticides include suspensions (flowable solutions), solutions, emulsifiable concentrates, microencapsulated suspensions, and aerosols. Liquid forms of crop protection chemical products are preferred more by suppliers as well as end-users. Liquid forms offer a longer shelf-life with easy handling, transportation, and application. Also, they are cost-effective, eco-friendly, and sustainable. Companies are investing in the technological development of crop protection chemicals in liquid forms. The liquid forms of crop protection chemicals can either be water-based, oil-based, polymer-based, or their combinations.



The synthetic segment dominated the market for Crop protection chemicals by source.



Synthetic crop protection chemicals are manufactured in laboratories and are mixtures of chemicals that intend to avert, kill, repel, or destroy any pests. Synthetic crop protection chemicals are perceived to be toxic and dangerous if proper chemicals are not used. However, since the past 60 years, various innovative synthetic crop protection chemicals have been developed which are less toxic and more effective on crops. Due to innovative product development by the leading crop protection chemical manufacturing companies such as BASF SE (Germany), various new and more pest-specific synthetic crop protection chemicals are being developed, which cause less damage to the environment.



The foliar spray segment of the Crop protection chemicals is projected to account for the largest share, by mode of application

The foliar spray mode of application is the most widely used for crop protection chemicals. It can be used for herbicides, insecticides, as well as fungicides. However, it is majorly used for spraying herbicides and insecticides due to labor shortage for removing unwanted weeds manually and also for destroying insect attacks on crops.



Foliar spray or foliar feeding is a technique of feeding plants by applying liquid crop protection chemicals directly to their leaves. Foliar spray is suitable for destroying a large number of unwanted grasses, herbs, and shrubs.



The cereals & grains segment of the Crop protection chemicals is projected to account for the largest share by crop type



By crop type, the foliar spray contributed to the largest share in the crop protection market in 2019. The cereals & oilseeds segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of value in 2019; this is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fruits & vegetable segment was the second-largest in 2019; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The demand for cereals & oilseeds is increasing significantly across the globe owing to the increasing demand for food.



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period in the global Crop protection chemicals



The key markets in the Asia Pacific region include China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The Asia-Pacific, a region where agricultural systems and technologies vary from one country to another, consists of about 40%, that is, 600 million hectares of the global crop area. Rice cultivation and the predominance of small-scale manufacturers are widely seen across all the countries of the Asia-Pacific region.



The increasing awareness about pesticides and continuous technological advancements are factors contributing to the growth of this market. In addition to this, the growing demand for crops and rising cultivation in the countries of Asia-Pacific have forced agribusiness companies to expand their supplier and manufacturing base in the region.



Key players are BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Dupont (US), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Bayer Cropscience AG (Germany), FMC Coropration (US), NufarmLimited (Australia), Adama Agriclutural Solutions Ltd. (Israel), Verdesian LIfescineces (US), Bioworks Inc. (US), Valent US (US), Arysta Lifescince Corporation (US), America Vanguard Corporation (US), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Corteva Agriscience (US), UPL Limited (India), Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co Ltd (China), Agrolac (Spain), Lianyungang Liben Crop Science Co. Ltd. (HongKong), Nanjing red sun co. ltd (China), Kumiai Chemicals. (Japan), Wynca Chemical (China), Lier Chemicals (China), Simpcam Oxon (Italy).



