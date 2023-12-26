NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Crop Protection Chemicals Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Crop Protection Chemicals market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (United States), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (United States), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Arysta LifeScience Corporation (United States), American Vanguard Corporation (United States), Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), FMC Corporation (United States).



Scope of the Report of Crop Protection Chemicals

Crop protection chemicals, also known as pesticides or agrochemicals, encompass a range of substances used in agriculture to safeguard crops from pests, diseases, and weeds. These chemicals include herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and other formulations designed to control or eliminate specific threats to plant health. Herbicides target unwanted vegetation, insecticides combat insect pests, and fungicides prevent or manage fungal infections. These chemicals play a crucial role in modern agricultural practices by improving crop yields and quality. However, their usage requires careful regulation and management due to potential environmental and health concerns. The development and application of crop protection chemicals involve stringent testing and regulation to ensure their efficacy and safety for both the environment and human health, aiming to strike a balance between agricultural productivity and sustainability.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Acaricides, Nematicides, Rodenticides, Disinfectants, Fumigants, Mineral Oils, Others), Crop Type (Cereals & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Others (Sugarcane,Plantation Crops,Turfs & Ornamentals)), Mode of Application (Foliar spray, Seed treatment, Soil treatment, Others (Chemigation and Fumigation)), Basis of Origin (Synthetic, Biopesticides), Basis of Form (Liquid, Solid)



Market Drivers:

Heavy Crop Loss Owing to Pest Attacks

Development in Farming Practices and Technology

Growing Need for Food Security Due to the Rise in Population



Opportunities:

High Opportunities in Developing Nations

Speedy Growth in the Biopesticides Market as well as Organic Agriculture



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



