Crop Protection Chemicals Market Poise $66,527.8 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- The report, "Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Types (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio-pesticides and Adjuvants), by Crop Types, by Geography: Global Trends and Forecast to 2018", defines and segments the global crop protection chemicals market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenues for pesticides (synthetic as well as bio-based), and adjuvants. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for the global crop protection chemicals market with analysis of trends, opportunities and challenges. The market segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World (ROW). Further, the market is segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of product types and crop types.



Browse 121 market data tables with 32 figures spread through 880 pages and in-depth TOC "Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Types (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio-pesticides and Adjuvants), by Crop Types, by Geography: Global Trends and Forecast to 2018 ".

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Global Crop Protection market stands at $ 45,143.0 MN in 2011, with an estimated market size of $66,527.8 MN in 2018, which is projected to grow at 5.3% CAGR over 2011-2018. Growth in revenue is expected to be higher than volume owing to the increasing cost of pesticides.



In the face of growing environmental considerations, the pollution potential and health hazards from many conventional pesticides, the demand for natural bio-pesticides has been rising steadily in all parts of the world.



At present bio-pesticides hold only 2.5% of the global crop protection market, but advantages over conventional pesticides that bio-pesticides can be very effective in small quantities and thus offering lower exposure, they decompose quickly, leaving virtually no harmful residue and allowing field re-entry almost immediately after application.



The global Crop Protection Chemicals Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% by volume and 5.3% by revenue from 2011 to 2016. North America was the most active market, in terms of strategic initiatives in 2010, owing to its mature demand.



Chlorine is one of the most important raw materials used in manufacturing of wide variety of pesticides. Dynamic price change trend of chlorine since last three years have had a wide impact on the pesticide pricing.



North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific are the largest market and collectively account for over 75% of the Global crop protection chemicals market.



Global crop protection chemicals market is dominated by pesticides which accounted for over 95% of the total market in 2010. Growing global population and reducing arable land are expected to be key drivers for pesticide demand.



Global pesticide market can be divided into Patented and Generic pesticides as 67% and 33% respectively. The proprietary pesticides market which has been built with a strong focus on crop protection chemicals based on stringent regulations have provided strong motivation for European multinationals to develop and bring the expensive patented alternatives in the market to replace low priced generics.



Growth in terms of revenue is expected to be highest in the Latin America region at a CAGR of 6.4%. Presently cost of innovation and registration of an active ingredient is around $200 MN, which is 25% increase from 2000.



Syngenta (Switzerland) is the most active participant accounting for 10% of the total developments in the period from January 2008 to July 2011 followed by BASF (Germany), Arysta Lifescience (Japan) and Bayer CropScience (Germany).



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