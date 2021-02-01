New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- Crop Protection Chemicals Market



The Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from USD 64.70 Billion in 2019 to USD 96.96 Billion in 2027. Crop protection chemicals are used to improve crop productivity and also protect the crops from insects, pests, fungi, and weeds. They are used in fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and other crops. The advent of the latest farming practices and demand for bio-based and natural agrochemicals will act as an opportunity for the market vendors. However, lack of awareness regarding the dosage in the crop protection chemicals, and the availability of counterfeit chemicals, are expected to hamper the market growth.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Market Drivers



Growing worldwide population is a significant factor driving the growth of the market. Population across the globe is presently growing at a rate of about 1.05% per year. The existing average increase in population is anticipated at 81 million people each year. World population has increased. It is projected that it will take another approximately 40 years to grow by another 50% to reach 9 billion by the year 2037. This trend indicates a growing demand for food products worldwide. Food demand is likely to increase in the range of 59.0% to 98.0% by 2050. One of the ways, this demand could be met by improving productivity on existing agricultural lands by use pesticides such as fungicides to prevent crop damage.



Regional Landscape



North America accounted for around USD 17.11 billion in 2019 and is expected to be one of the key revenue-generating regions for the market. A large share of the region's value comes from the U.S. Owing to factors such as the early development of the technology, awareness related to the bio-based food products, and super-nutritious edible products.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Crop Protection Chemicals market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Crop Protection Chemicals market are listed below:



BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Syngenta AG, FMC Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Monsanto Company, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., and Bayer Cropscience AG, among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Insecticides



Herbicides



Fungicides



Others



Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Synthetic



Biopesticides



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Seed Treatment



Foliar Spray



Soil Treatments



Refineries



Food & Beverage



Others



Radical Features of the Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Crop Protection Chemicals market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Crop Protection Chemicals industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Crop Protection Chemicals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Crop Protection Chemicals Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



